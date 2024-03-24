×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Foreign investors inject Rs 38,000 crore into Indian equities

The investment comes after inflows of Rs 1,539 crore in February, as against a outflow of Rs 25,743 crore in January, data from NSDL showed.

Reported by: Business Desk
rupees-dearness-allowance
The investment comes after inflows of Rs 1,539 crore in February | Image:PTI
  2 min read
FPIS buy shares: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have infused over Rs 38,000 crore into Indian equities this month, signalling a renewed confidence bolstered by favourable global economic shifts and a robust domestic macroeconomic outlook.

The investment comes after inflows of Rs 1,539 crore in February, as against a outflow of Rs 25,743 crore in January, data from NSDL showed.

Year-to-date, FPIs have turned positive with investments totalling Rs 13,893 crore in equities and Rs 55,480 crore in the debt market.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director at Morningstar Investment Research India, underlined FPIs' pivotal role as significant buyers this March, attributing their increased activity to improved global economic conditions and a positive outlook on India's macroeconomy. He also noted that recent market corrections have presented attractive buying opportunities.

The influx of FPIs can be linked to India's robust GDP growth and expectations of potential policy shifts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), possibly leading to anticipated rate cuts in the latter half of fiscal year 2025, according to experts.

However, despite this surge, FPIs turned net sellers last week, albeit marginally, by $314 million, indicative of a cautious stance.

In addition to equities, FPIs have injected a significant Rs 13,223 crore into the debt market this month alone, with Bloomberg's announcement of India's bonds inclusion in its Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index from January 31 next year providing further impetus.

Furthermore, FPIs have been steadily investing in the debt market over the past few months, with investments totalling Rs 22,419 crore in February and Rs 19,836 crore in January.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted the fundamental reason behind sustained FPI flows into debt, emphasizing the anticipation of Indian bonds inclusion in the JP Morgan EM Bond Fund and Bloomberg Bond Index. This move is anticipated to attract around USD 25 billion in investment, with FPIs engaging in preemptive action ahead of this potential influx.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

