Factors such as inflation rates, currency movements, and geopolitical scenarios have influenced FPI preferences | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have staged a remarkable comeback in the Indian market, injecting more than Rs 2 lakh crore into equities during the fiscal year 2023-24. This resurgence follows a period of outflows in the previous financial years, signalling renewed confidence in India's economic resilience amidst global challenges.

Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner at Mazars in India, expressed cautious optimism for the outlook of FPI inflows in 2025, citing progressive policy reforms and economic stability as key drivers. Naveen KR, Senior Director at Windmill Capital, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the continued strength of FPI perspectives in the coming fiscal year.

Advertisement

In the current fiscal, FPIs have not only bolstered equity investments but also made major contributions to the debt market, amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. This shift in capital flow reflects growing confidence in India's economic fundamentals and attractive investment opportunities.

Factors such as inflation rates, currency movements, and geopolitical scenarios have influenced FPI preferences, with India emerging as a preferred destination due to its robust economy and stable outlook. Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director at Morningstar Investment Research India, highlighted India's resilience amidst global economic turbulence as a key factor attracting foreign investment.

Advertisement

Additionally, the impending inclusion of government bonds in JP Morgan's benchmark emerging market index is expected to further boost investor confidence, potentially attracting billions in investments over the next couple of years.

Nitin Raheja, Executive Director at Julius Baer India, emphasized the attractiveness of Indian sovereign debt relative to global counterparts, further supported by strong macroeconomic indicators and fiscal discipline.

Advertisement

The resurgence of FPI inflows into Indian markets signals a vote of confidence in India's economic trajectory and underscores the country's position as a preferred investment destination amidst global uncertainties.

(With PTI inputs)

