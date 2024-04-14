×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Foreign investors turn to derivative proxies to gain exposure to Indian debt

The move comes after a surge in foreign inflows since JPMorgan announced the inclusion of Indian government bonds in the emerging market debt index.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indian debt market
Indian debt market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian debt market: Overseas investors eyeing India's debt market ahead of its inclusion in global benchmark indexes are turning to proxy instruments like offshore swaps to navigate the country's complex investment regulations.

With Indian government bonds set to join the JPMorgan emerging market debt index from June, foreign investors are positioning themselves to capture a share of the anticipated $20-25 billion inflow from index-tracking funds. The move comes after a surge in foreign inflows since JPMorgan's inclusion announcement in September 2023.

Parul Mittal Sinha, India head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank, noted that a substantial portion of the $9.3 billion net inflows into Indian bonds likely came through offshore derivatives.

Carl Vermassen, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management, stressed India's significance in global indexes but highlighted the challenges faced by investors due to regulatory hurdles.

To invest directly in Indian debt, foreign investors must register with local regulators and face a 20 per cent withholding tax on interest earnings, along with capital gains tax. To circumvent these obstacles, investors are turning to offshore derivatives like total return swaps (TRS) and rupee-denominated bonds issued by supranationals such as the World Bank.

TRS, particularly with short tenors of three months to one year, have become popular among investors. Additionally, non-deliverable rupee interest rate swaps offer an alternative route for investors.

Rick Cheung, portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management, highlighted the use of interest rate swaps and cross currency swaps by foreign investors to speculate on rupee rates.

Apart from the JPMorgan debt index, Bloomberg Index Services is slated to include Indian government bonds in its emerging market local currency index from January 2025.

Anita Mishra, head of markets and securities services at HSBC India, observed significant interest among active managers in offshore derivatives, with HSBC offering these instruments through India's tax-neutral investment zone, the GIFT City.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reveals a rise in the notional value of offshore derivatives on Indian debt, signaling growing investor interest.

While navigating regulatory hurdles, some investors, like Vontobel, are opting for supranational bonds issued by agencies like the World Bank as an alternative route to access Indian debt markets. Vermassen noted that despite access to the Indian government bond market, the registration process remains cumbersome.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

