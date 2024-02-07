Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Four companies secure Sebi approval for IPOs, Stallion India Fluorochemicals faces setback

As of January 19, the processing status of draft offer documents reveals that Sebi has granted approval for the IPOs of the four companies.

Business Desk
IBL Finance IPO
IPO news | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IPO news: Four companies — Entero Healthcare Solutions, JNK India, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Akme Fintrade (India) — have received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with their initial public offerings (IPOs). However, Sebi has returned the IPO papers of Stallion India Fluorochemicals.

As of January 19, the processing status of draft offer documents reveals that Sebi has granted approval for the IPOs of the four companies. These firms, which submitted their preliminary papers to the markets watchdog between June and October, obtained observation letters from Sebi between January 16-19, marking the green light for their IPO launches.

According to the details provided by the draft papers of Entero Healthcare Solutions, its IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares valued at up to Rs 1,000 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) component consisting of up to 85.57 lakh equity shares.

In the case of the OFS, promoters Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi, and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Ltd, along with other shareholders such as Chethan MP, Deepesh T Gala, Hemant Jose Barros, Hemant Jaggi, KRVS Varaprasad, K E Prakash, and Lavu Sahadev, will be selling shares.

Entero Healthcare Solutions, founded in 2018 by Prabhat Agarwal and Prem Sethi, is set to utilise the raised funds for its growth initiatives.

While four companies gear up for IPO launches, Stallion India Fluorochemicals faces a setback as Sebi has returned its IPO papers. The reasons for the return remain undisclosed as of now.

Investors and market enthusiasts will be closely watching the developments in these IPO launches, considering the current trends and dynamics in the Indian financial market.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

