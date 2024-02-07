Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

FPIs divest Rs 24,700 crore worth of Indian equities in January 2024

FPIs have displayed optimism in the debt market, injecting Rs 17,120 crore into it during the same period, as per data from depositories.

Business Desk
FPI sell off continues in November
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
FPI divestments: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have divested Indian equities amounting to Rs 24,700 crore this month, attributing the move to the escalating bond yields in the United States.

Contrastingly, FPIs have displayed optimism in the debt market, injecting Rs 17,120 crore into it during the same period, as per data from depositories. The data further reveals that FPIs withdrew Rs 24,734 crore from Indian equities by January 25th this month.

Preceding this, in December, FPIs had a net investment of Rs 66,134 crore, and in November, Rs 9,000 crore.

"The rising bond yields in the US are a cause for concern, triggering the recent selling trend in the cash market," commented V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The global stock market rally was initiated by the Fed pivot, resulting in the 10-year bond yield dropping from 5 percent to around 3.8 percent. Now, the 10-year bond is back at 4.18 percent, suggesting that the Fed rate cut may occur only in H2 of 2024," he added.

FPIs commenced the new year cautiously, opting to book profits in the Indian equity markets that had reached all-time highs. Uncertainty regarding the interest rate scenario also led them to stay on the sidelines, awaiting further cues before making investment decisions in emerging markets like India, stated Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director-Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India.

In the debt markets, experts attribute the bullish stance to JP Morgan Chase & Co.'s announcement in September last year that it would include Indian government bonds in its benchmark emerging market index from June 2024. This decision influenced inflows into the country's bond markets in recent months.

In December, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 18,302 crore in the debt market, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October, according to data.

Regarding sectors, FPIs were sellers in auto & auto ancillary, media & entertainment, and marginally in IT. They bought in oil and gas, power, and selectively in financial services, noted Geojit's Vijayakumar.

Overall, FPI flows for 2023 reached Rs 1.71 lakh crore in equities and Rs 68,663 crore in the debt market. Collectively, they injected Rs 2.4 lakh crore into the capital market. This influx in Indian equities followed the worst net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2022, driven by aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally. Prior to this outflow, FPIs had invested money in the last three years.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

