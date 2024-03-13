×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

FTSE 100 inches higher as UK economy shows growth

The positive economic momentum provided some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an anticipated election later this year.

Reported by: Business Desk
UK's FTSE 100 slips as Rolls Royce, economic data weigh
UK's FTSE 100 slips as Rolls Royce, economic data weigh | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK economy growth: The FTSE 100, Britain's benchmark stock index, remained near recent highs on Wednesday following news of the UK economy's return to growth at the beginning of 2024. Corporate earnings also contributed to the positive sentiment in the market.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 per cent, building on its strongest close in over nine months recorded on Tuesday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose nearly 0.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Data released indicated that the British gross domestic product expanded by 0.2 per cent month-on-month in January, meeting economists' expectations. This growth was attributed to a resurgence in retailing and house-building activities.

The positive economic momentum provided some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an anticipated election later this year, especially as the country had experienced a mild recession in the latter half of 2023.

Advertisement

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, commented, "Seeing a positive momentum for the UK economy right out of January suggests that recession is firmly in the rearview mirror. That mythical soft landing that we've all been talking about seems to be within reach."

Investors reacted by increasing their expectations of a rate cut in June, although a full adjustment is not anticipated until August.

Advertisement

In the realm of individual stocks, Metro Bank saw a 0.3 per cent increase following its announcement of a smaller annual loss. This positive outcome was attributed to the bank's cost-cutting initiatives and stabilized outflows towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty experienced a significant surge of about 7.5 per cent, marking its most substantial one-day gain since August 2022. The company reported better-than-expected full-year revenue and revealed plans for share buybacks.

Advertisement

Flutter Entertainment Plc also witnessed a rise of 1.6 per cent after receiving an upgrade from JP Morgan to "overweight" from "neutral". Similarly, Man Group shares rose by 4 per cent following an upgrade from BofA Global Research.

However, London-listed shares of Hochschild Mining dipped by 4 per cent following the 2024 production outlook, contrasting with Glencore's 2 per cent climb after being upgraded by Deutsche Bank to "buy" from "hold".

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

a few seconds ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a few seconds ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

3 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

4 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

5 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

8 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

9 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

10 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

10 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

10 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

10 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

14 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

16 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

19 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

20 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

23 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

24 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting won't be happy with the setback

MASSIVE BLOW to Delhi!

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo