×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Global auto industry sees recovery amid shift towards hybrids: Report

Majority of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) witnessed volume growth for light vehicles on a year-on-year basis.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
auto markets
Toyota noted that the pace of electrification has been slower than anticipated | Image:auto markets
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The global automobile industry is witnessing a gradual recovery as supply chain challenges ease and demand momentum remains healthy across various regions, brokerage firm JM Financial said in a report.

Majority of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) witnessed volume growth for light vehicles on a year-on-year basis in both North America and the European Union (EU). While demand momentum remains robust, growth rates have moderated in these geographies. However, a slight moderation in demand was observed in Asia, particularly in China, where intense competition in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment led to a decline in sales. Despite this, the outlook for the China market remains neutral to positive, JM Financial said.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that automakers' margin performance has been mixed, with receding inflationary pressures and volume growth aiding margins, while unfavourable mix and higher marketing spends acted as headwinds. Nevertheless, new orders and enquiries in Europe have normalized to near pre-COVID levels, indicating a steady recovery in the region's automotive sector.

Global OEMs like Mercedes, BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, among others, have indicated strong growth in Hybrid vehicles. Toyota, for instance, noted that the pace of electrification has been slower than anticipated due to inadequate charging infrastructure. However, the company upgraded its profitability guidance as the share of Hybrids in Electric Vehicles (EVs) increased, with margins of Hybrid models nearly matching those of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants. BMW also reported strong demand for its Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) in both the EU and the US, the brokerage report said.

Advertisement

Supply constraints are broadly receding across the board, with inventories reaching normalised levels. Overall, OEMs and auto component companies expect flat sales for light vehicles in CY24, while the global commercial vehicle outlook remains weak, with volumes expected to decline by mid-to-high single digits across the US and EU during the same period.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, marketing spend is expected to increase as order backlogs normalize. Additionally, the trend of premiumisation continues, with multiple new launches planned across OEMs. Most OEMs have guided for flattish operating performance, citing conflicting variables in the market, the report added.
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CEC-Meeting-Sonia-Gandhi-Mallikarjun-Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya

Madhwal's lovely gesture

a minute ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Teaser Update

5 minutes ago
Sound

OpenAI's Voice Engine

8 minutes ago
Rajasthan

Wildlife Safari Rajasthan

11 minutes ago
5 Injured as Railway Bridge Collapses in Mp's Morena

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Accident

Man Loses Eye

14 minutes ago
Prasad for Ram Navami

Prasad For Ram Navami

14 minutes ago
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Welcomes Baby

17 minutes ago
Tips To Keep Your Pet Birds Safe In Summer

Summer Care For Pet Birds

18 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Rupee ends little changed

18 minutes ago
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery

Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

23 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-409 Tuesday Result

STHREE SAKTHI SS-409

24 minutes ago
SSC CHSL 2024 Notification Today

SSC CHSL Notification

24 minutes ago
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles

Stokes out of T20 WC

26 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty ends lower

28 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

32 minutes ago
Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

Disney battle for board

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World15 hours ago

  4. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo