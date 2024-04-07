×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Global growth shows positive signs amid ongoing uncertainty: BofA Securities

Despite modest growth rates and volatile data, there's a noticeable improvement in both developed market (DM) and emerging market (EM) exports.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia
Global trade, a crucial barometer of economic activity, appears to be on an upward trajectory. | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Recent indicators suggest a glimmer of hope for global economic growth, with signs of improvement in key areas such as trade and manufacturing. According to BofA Securities, these developments offer cautious optimism amid ongoing uncertainties.

Global trade, a crucial barometer of economic activity, appears to be on an upward trajectory. Despite modest growth rates and volatile data, there's a noticeable improvement in both developed market (DM) and emerging market (EM) exports. Notably, EM exports have shown a clearer uptick, indicating a potential expansion in global trade. While it's still too early to determine the persistence of this uptick, positive signs, particularly in tech-heavy exports from countries like Taiwan, reflect growing global demand, BofA Securities noted.

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings in key economies like the US and China have also displayed strength. In the US, the manufacturing PMI reached expansionary territory for the first time in over a year, signalling a potential end to the sectoral recession. Similarly, China's manufacturing PMI hit a one-year high, driven by improvements in both domestic activities and external demand, the international brokerage said in a report.

However, caution is advised when interpreting PMI data due to their inherent volatility and uncertain correlation with GDP growth. While recent readings suggest a potential pickup in economic activity, the relationship between PMIs and GDP growth remains unstable, making projections imprecise.

Furthermore, uncertainties loom, including inflationary pressures, interest rate trajectories, and the challenge of distinguishing signal from noise in economic data. These factors underscore the complexity of the global economic landscape and the difficulty in predicting future trends.

In China, despite the strong PMI reading, the sustainability of momentum remains uncertain, with seasonal fluctuations complicating the picture. Continued policy support, particularly in areas such as fiscal initiatives and property sector assistance, may be necessary to sustain growth momentum.
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

