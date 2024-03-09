Advertisement

GM resumes sales: General Motors announced on Friday that it is recommencing sales and slashing the price of its Chevrolet Blazer EV following software quality concerns that prompted the largest USautomaker to halt deliveries in late December.

The company stated that it has implemented major software updates to address early owners' concerns, including customisable multi-color ambient lighting and revised Driver Information Center graphics featuring a battery percentage display. Current Blazer owners will receive a software update to rectify the issues.

Advertisement

Furthermore, GM disclosed plans to reduce the price of the Blazer by approximately $5,600 to $6,500 based on the trim level.

The automaker also indicated that the Blazer is now eligible for a US$7,500 EV tax credit again, following new battery sourcing regulations from the USTreasury on January 1, which rendered many EVs ineligible.

Advertisement

With the price cuts and reinstated tax credit, the effective price for qualified buyers has been lowered to $42,695 from the original $56,715 for the lowest-priced model.

Other automakers, including Ford Motor, have also reduced prices of EVs in recent months.

Advertisement

In addition to the Chevy Blazer EV, several other EV models, such as the Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen ID.4, Honda Prologue, and Cadillac Lyriq, have regained eligibility for tax credits since January.

In a separate development, GM resumed sales of its 2024 model year Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks on February 26 after briefly suspending them to address intermittent software quality issues.

Advertisement

GM CEO Mary Barra commented last month that the Detroit automaker has revamped its software development and validation processes.

She acknowledged some challenges during this transition period but stressed the company's commitment to improving software quality and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)