Gold at record high: Gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs 68,420 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, marking an increase of Rs 1,070, as reported by HDFC Securities. The surge comes amid a rally in global markets for the precious metal.

Previously, gold had closed at Rs 67,350 per 10 grams in the last trading session, highlighting the rapid ascent in its value.

Similarly, silver prices also saw a jump, rising by Rs 1,120 to Rs 78,570 per kg from the previous close of Rs 77,450 per kg.

The surge in gold prices is attributed to several factors, including the US Federal Reserve's indication of potential interest rate cuts and robust demand from China, according to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In futures trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the June contract of gold rose by Rs 978 to Rs 68,679 per 10 grams, while the May contract of silver climbed by Rs 763 to Rs 75,811 per kg.

Internationally, spot COMEX gold prices surged to $2,265.73 per ounce, with last quotes hovering around $2,257.10 per ounce.

Pranav Mer, Vice President of EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, noted that gold prices soared above $2,280 per ounce in overseas futures and Rs 69,487 per 10 grams on MCX futures. This rise comes amid concerns over expected rate cuts at the Fed's June meeting, fueled by better-than-expected US growth data and persistent inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, silver also witnessed an uptick, trading higher at $25.13 per ounce, following a close of $24.55 per ounce in the previous session.

Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate further direction for gold prices based on key US data releases, including manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), which will influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, as stated by Praveen Singh, Associate VP of Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

(With PTI inputs)

