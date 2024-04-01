×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Gold hits all-time high of Rs 68,420 per 10 grams in Delhi amid global rally

Previously, gold had closed at Rs 67,350 per 10 grams in the last trading session, highlighting the rapid ascent in its value.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gold
Gold | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gold at record high: Gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs 68,420 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, marking an increase of Rs 1,070, as reported by HDFC Securities. The surge comes amid a rally in global markets for the precious metal.

Previously, gold had closed at Rs 67,350 per 10 grams in the last trading session, highlighting the rapid ascent in its value.

Advertisement

Similarly, silver prices also saw a jump, rising by Rs 1,120 to Rs 78,570 per kg from the previous close of Rs 77,450 per kg.

The surge in gold prices is attributed to several factors, including the US Federal Reserve's indication of potential interest rate cuts and robust demand from China, according to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Advertisement

In futures trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the June contract of gold rose by Rs 978 to Rs 68,679 per 10 grams, while the May contract of silver climbed by Rs 763 to Rs 75,811 per kg.

Internationally, spot COMEX gold prices surged to $2,265.73 per ounce, with last quotes hovering around $2,257.10 per ounce.

Advertisement

Pranav Mer, Vice President of EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, noted that gold prices soared above $2,280 per ounce in overseas futures and Rs 69,487 per 10 grams on MCX futures. This rise comes amid concerns over expected rate cuts at the Fed's June meeting, fueled by better-than-expected US growth data and persistent inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, silver also witnessed an uptick, trading higher at $25.13 per ounce, following a close of $24.55 per ounce in the previous session.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate further direction for gold prices based on key US data releases, including manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), which will influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, as stated by Praveen Singh, Associate VP of Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

3 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

3 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

3 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

8 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

10 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

12 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

14 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

15 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

15 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

16 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

16 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

19 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

19 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

20 minutes ago
coal

Coal sector growth

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo