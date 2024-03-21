Advertisement

New high for Gold: Gold prices reached a new peak on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the interest rates unchanged, leading to a decline in the US dollar and bond yields.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s official website, the price of Gold reached the level of Rs Rs 66,970 per 10 grams.

Gold Price | Image credit: Ibjarates.com

The spot Gold was nearly 1 per cent higher at $2,207 per ounce, as of 12:24 pm.

The Fed's stance of projecting three rate cuts for the year contributed to the climb in Gold prices, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and exert downward pressure on the dollar, thereby making Gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies.

While the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, policymakers indicated their expectation to reduce rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that despite recent spikes in inflation rates, the fundamental narrative remains one of gradually easing price pressures in the United States.