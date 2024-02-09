Advertisement

Gold prices in Delhi: Gold prices held steady at Rs 63,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, as reported by HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, silver prices surged by Rs 400 to Rs 75,000 per kilogram, compared to the previous close at Rs 74,600 per kg.

According to Saumil Gandhi, senior commodities analyst at HDFC Securities, spot gold prices (24 carats) in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 63,300 per 10 grams.

In international markets, Comex spot gold traded at $2,031 per ounce, a slight increase of $2 from the previous close. Silver also saw an uptick, trading at $22.60 per ounce.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that while the possibility of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve seemed to diminish, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provided some support for gold prices, particularly at lower levels.

(With PTI inputs)