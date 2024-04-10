×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Gold, silver prices at record high, yellow metal touches Rs 72,000 mark

Gold prices surged by Rs 160 to reach an unprecedented level of Rs 72,000 per 10 grams in the national capital.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gold jewellery
Gold jewellery | Image:Pixabay
Gold at record high: Gold and silver prices in Delhi soared to new record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with gold breaching the Rs 72,000 per 10 grams mark, fuelled by robust cues from international markets, as reported by HDFC Securities.

Gold prices surged by Rs 160 to reach an unprecedented level of Rs 72,000 per 10 grams in the national capital, following its previous record close at Rs 71,840 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Similarly, silver prices climbed by Rs 200 to hit a fresh high of Rs 84,700 per kilogram.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, noted that spot gold prices in Delhi rose to Rs 72,000 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 160, amidst a bullish trend observed in international markets.

Internationally, spot gold was reported trading at $2,356 per ounce, reflecting a $6 increment from the previous session. The bullish sentiment in European trading hours further fuelled the gains in gold prices, according to Gandhi.

Navneet Damani, Senior VP of Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, attributed the persistent surge in gold and silver prices to the ongoing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical tensions and anticipation surrounding the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for March and interest rate movements.

Damani highlighted that while the Federal Reserve had signalled dovish sentiments on interest rate cuts during its March meeting, cautionary statements from Fed officials regarding inflationary pressures could potentially delay such actions.

In addition, silver prices also observed a marginal increase, reaching $28.10 per ounce, slightly higher than the previous session's close at $28.04 per ounce.

In the futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures witnessed a surge to an all-time high of Rs 71,709 per 10 grams during intra-day trading. The most-traded June contract of gold was trading at Rs 71,364 per 10 grams, up by Rs 24 or 0.03 per cent, at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, silver prices reached a new peak of Rs 83,092 per kilogram on the MCX, marking another milestone in the precious metal's rally.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

