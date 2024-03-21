The surge in gold prices was underpinned by a weakening dollar | Image: Pexels

Gold prices soared to a new record high of Rs 67,450 per 10 grams in the domestic market, registering a jump of Rs 1,130, fuelled by robust global trends, as reported by HDFC Securities.

In the preceding session, the precious metal had settled at Rs 66,320 per 10 grams. Concurrently, silver also witnessed a substantial surge, climbing by Rs 1,100 to reach Rs 77,750 per kg, reflecting increased demand. Silver had closed at Rs 76,650 per kg in the previous session.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, spot gold prices in Delhi markets were trading at Rs 67,450 per 10 grams, marking a notable increase of Rs 1,130 from the previous close.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,202 per ounce, up by $48 from the previous day's level. Parmar attributed the rise in Comex spot gold prices to heightened geopolitical risks and central bank buying.

Additionally, silver was trading higher at $25.51 per ounce, compared to its previous close at $24.84 per ounce.

The surge in gold prices was underpinned by a weakening dollar, following the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its view of three interest rate cuts this year, stated Pranav Mer, Vice President of EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services.

Mer cautioned, however, that the Fed's upward revision in economic growth, core-PCE inflation, and unemployment rate projections for the year could pose challenges to their rate cut agenda. Comex Spot Gold is expected to find support at $2,195/2,180 and resistance at $2,225/2,248 per ounce.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that the Fed's decision to maintain its balance sheet reduction pace further bolstered confidence in the resilience of the US economy and the strength of the labour market.

(With PTI inputs)