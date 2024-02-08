Advertisement

Goldman Sachs profit rises: Goldman Sachs has announced a robust 51 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter profit, reaching $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per share, compared to $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. The surge in profits was attributed to the exceptional performance of its equity traders who strategically navigated the market rebound.

The equity trading division of Goldman Sachs experienced a notable 26 per cent surge in revenue during the fourth quarter, aligning with the overall optimism in the stock markets. As the US economic outlook strengthens, investors and economists anticipate the Federal Reserve's decision on potential interest rate cuts, further influencing market dynamics.

Advertisement

CEO David Solomon expressed confidence in the bank's achievements in 2023, stating, "This was a year of execution for Goldman Sachs. With everything we achieved in 2023 coupled with our clear and simplified strategy, we have a much stronger platform for 2024."

While equity and wealth management businesses witnessed substantial gains, investment banking fees recorded a 12 per cent decline, totaling $1.65 billion. This dip was attributed to a decrease in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, partially offset by gains from debt and stock sales.

Advertisement

Revenue from fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading faced a 24 per cent decline due to weaknesses in interest rate products and currencies, impacting gains from mortgage products.

Goldman Sachs demonstrated strategic workforce management, reporting a headcount of 45,300 at the end of December, marking a 1 per cent reduction from the third quarter and nearly 7 per cent lower than the previous year. The bank underwent significant layoffs throughout 2023, including a substantial cut to its workforce in January, representing the largest reduction since the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement

The platform solutions unit, which encompasses some of the bank's consumer operations, reported a noteworthy 12 per cent increase in revenue, reaching $577 million.

Goldman Sachs, among other banking giants, is set to contribute to a special assessment fee aimed at replenishing a government deposit insurance fund (DIF), which faced a $16 billion drain due to the collapse of two regional banks in the preceding year. The bank recognised a $529 million expense linked to this fee in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)