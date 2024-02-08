Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Goldman Sachs reports 51% surge in Q4 profit fuelled by market rebound

Equity trading division of Goldman Sachs experienced a notable 26% surge in revenue during fourth quarter, aligning with overall optimism in the stock markets.

Business Desk
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs | Image:Goldman Sachs
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs profit rises: Goldman Sachs has announced a robust 51 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter profit, reaching $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per share, compared to $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. The surge in profits was attributed to the exceptional performance of its equity traders who strategically navigated the market rebound.

The equity trading division of Goldman Sachs experienced a notable 26 per cent surge in revenue during the fourth quarter, aligning with the overall optimism in the stock markets. As the US economic outlook strengthens, investors and economists anticipate the Federal Reserve's decision on potential interest rate cuts, further influencing market dynamics.

Advertisement

CEO David Solomon expressed confidence in the bank's achievements in 2023, stating, "This was a year of execution for Goldman Sachs. With everything we achieved in 2023 coupled with our clear and simplified strategy, we have a much stronger platform for 2024."

While equity and wealth management businesses witnessed substantial gains, investment banking fees recorded a 12 per cent decline, totaling $1.65 billion. This dip was attributed to a decrease in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, partially offset by gains from debt and stock sales.

Advertisement

Revenue from fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading faced a 24 per cent decline due to weaknesses in interest rate products and currencies, impacting gains from mortgage products.

Goldman Sachs demonstrated strategic workforce management, reporting a headcount of 45,300 at the end of December, marking a 1 per cent reduction from the third quarter and nearly 7 per cent lower than the previous year. The bank underwent significant layoffs throughout 2023, including a substantial cut to its workforce in January, representing the largest reduction since the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement

The platform solutions unit, which encompasses some of the bank's consumer operations, reported a noteworthy 12 per cent increase in revenue, reaching $577 million.

Goldman Sachs, among other banking giants, is set to contribute to a special assessment fee aimed at replenishing a government deposit insurance fund (DIF), which faced a $16 billion drain due to the collapse of two regional banks in the preceding year. The bank recognised a $529 million expense linked to this fee in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

43 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos18 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement