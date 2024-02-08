English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Government bond yields expected to dip amid positive sentiment

Bloomberg Index Services recently suggested the inclusion of eligible Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index starting from September.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government bond yields: Government bond yields are likely to see a marginal decline in opening trades on Wednesday, maintaining positive sentiment following a proposal to include bonds on the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index. 

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is anticipated to trade in a range of 7.15 per cent to 7.20 per cent, following its previous close at 7.1884 per cent, as indicated by a trader from a primary dealership.

Advertisement

Image Credits: ANI

While the inclusion in the Bloomberg index may not result in a notable increase in inflows, it is considered a positive step, pushing the benchmark below 7.20 per cent, according to the trader. 

Advertisement

Bloomberg Index Services recently suggested the inclusion of eligible Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index starting from September. 

JPMorgan had earlier announced the inclusion of India in the emerging market debt index from June, with estimated inflows from the Bloomberg index inclusion ranging from $2 billion to $3 billion.

Advertisement

In 2023, foreign inflows into government bonds reached a six-year high. Investors are currently monitoring inflation data from the US on Thursday and India on Friday. 

The US consumer inflation reading is expected to be 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 12 months is projected to rise at a pace of 3.8 per cent, based on a Reuters poll. 

Advertisement

The likelihood of aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve has diminished since the beginning of the New Year.

Traders are also anticipating fresh supply as the government plans to raise Rs 33,000 crore ($3.97 billion) through a bond sale on Friday, including Rs 16,000 crore of the benchmark paper."

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement