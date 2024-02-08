Advertisement

Government bond yields: Government bond yields are likely to see a marginal decline in opening trades on Wednesday, maintaining positive sentiment following a proposal to include bonds on the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is anticipated to trade in a range of 7.15 per cent to 7.20 per cent, following its previous close at 7.1884 per cent, as indicated by a trader from a primary dealership.

Image Credits: ANI

While the inclusion in the Bloomberg index may not result in a notable increase in inflows, it is considered a positive step, pushing the benchmark below 7.20 per cent, according to the trader.

Bloomberg Index Services recently suggested the inclusion of eligible Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index starting from September.

JPMorgan had earlier announced the inclusion of India in the emerging market debt index from June, with estimated inflows from the Bloomberg index inclusion ranging from $2 billion to $3 billion.

In 2023, foreign inflows into government bonds reached a six-year high. Investors are currently monitoring inflation data from the US on Thursday and India on Friday.

The US consumer inflation reading is expected to be 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 12 months is projected to rise at a pace of 3.8 per cent, based on a Reuters poll.

The likelihood of aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve has diminished since the beginning of the New Year.

Traders are also anticipating fresh supply as the government plans to raise Rs 33,000 crore ($3.97 billion) through a bond sale on Friday, including Rs 16,000 crore of the benchmark paper."

(With Reuters Inputs)