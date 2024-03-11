Advertisement

Government bond yields: At the onset of a new week, government bond yields in India are anticipated to trend lower following the continued decline in US bond yields on Friday.

The possibility of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve remains viable, as indicated by the latest data and commentary.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to range between 7.01 per cent and 7.05 per cent on Monday, reflecting a slight decrease from its previous close of 7.0548 per cent, according to a trader from a private bank.

While there may be attempts to push the benchmark bond yield towards 7 per cent, a definitive break below this mark is not yet imminent.

US bond yields witnessed further decline, with the 10-year yield reaching its lowest level in five weeks on Friday.

The downward trajectory followed data showing higher-than-expected job additions in February, although the unemployment rate also experienced a slight increase.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks affirming the central bank's intention to potentially reduce rates later this year contributed to market expectations.

The odds for a rate cut in May hover around 25 per cent, while the probability for one in June stands at approximately 75 per cent, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

(With Reuters Inputs)