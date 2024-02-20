English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Government bond yields retreat on value buying

The sentiment received a boost earlier in the day as thirteen states successfully raised Rs 28,200 crore through bond sales.

Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
Government bond yields witnessed a downturn on Tuesday, driven by value buying following a recent decline in bond prices, as investors eagerly await insights from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting.

Closing at 7.0610 per cent, the benchmark 10-year yield edged lower compared to its previous close of 7.0968 per cent, reflecting renewed investor interest amidst a backdrop of market anticipation.

Pankaj Pathak, senior fund manager of fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund, remarked on the positive start to 2024 for bonds, attributing the upbeat sentiment to declining inflation rates and expectations of rate cuts by the RBI.

Market dynamics have been further supported by robust demand for Indian government bonds from both domestic and foreign investors, particularly since India's inclusion in global bond indices in September 2023, according to Pathak.

Attention now turns to the eagerly awaited release of the RBI's meeting minutes scheduled for Thursday, poised to provide crucial insights for market participants. The central bank maintained interest rates and its policy stance earlier this month, emphasizing its commitment to achieving the 4 per cent inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, in the international arena, US yields saw an uptick on Friday following economic data indicating a higher-than-expected increase in producer prices for January. This development tempered market expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year, with the odds of a rate cut in May receding to 30 per cent from 61 per cent the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

While US markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday, Indian market participants have adjusted rate cut expectations to the third quarter of the financial year beginning April 1, aligning with evolving economic indicators and central bank actions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

