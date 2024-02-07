Government bond yields set to rise tracking US peers

Advertisement

Bonds in focus: Government bond yields are expected to experience a slight increase in the early session on Friday, mirroring the upward momentum of US counterparts.

The market is exercising caution in response to a fresh supply of debt through a central government debt auction.

The government aims to generate Rs 35,000 crore ($4.21 billion) from the bond sale, which includes a 30-year green bond.

Analysts project that benchmark 10-year yield will hover in the range of 7.15 per cent to 7.20 per cent, following its previous close at 7.1774 per cent, according to a trader from a primary dealership.



The trader noted the influence of rising US yields in each session, attributed to diminishing expectations of rate cuts. This trend may prompt a correction in local bond yields. Additionally, the demand for the auction will likely play a role in determining market direction in the coming days.

US yields saw an increase after Thursday's data revealed robust job growth, supporting recent statements from central bank officials about a measured approach to interest rate adjustments.

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims reached its lowest level since late 2022, pushing the 10-year yield above 4.15 per cent for the first time since December 13. The yield has risen more than 20 basis points this week.

Traders have adjusted their expectations for a first Federal Reserve rate cut by March, with the probability decreasing to 53 per cent from 73 per cent the previous week, as indicated by the CME's FedWatch Tool.

The movement in US yields was influenced by comments from a Federal Reserve Governor expressing caution about persistently low inflation before considering a rate easing cycle.

On the domestic front, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed upon the need for an actively disinflationary monetary policy, despite the recent decline in core inflation.

In an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Das stated that with inflation still above 5.5 per cent, discussions of a pivot in monetary policy would be premature.

(With Reuters Inputs)