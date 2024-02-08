Advertisement

Government bond yields: Government bond yields showed minimal movement in early trading session on Friday, with investor attention shifting towards the upcoming weekly bond auction and its implications for fresh debt supply.

As of 10:00 am, the 10-year benchmark bond yield held at 7.1594 per cent, maintaining a marginal difference from its previous close at 7.1619 per cent. New Delhi aims to raise Rs 33,000 crore in the auction, with Rs 16,000 crore allocated to the benchmark paper. This issuance will bring the outstanding total of the note to Rs 1.69 lakh crore, comfortably exceeding the ad-hoc limit when the government ceases to issue a specific security.

Market participants are closely monitoring the absorption of the fresh debt at current yield levels, recognizing it as a key determinant for the benchmark yield to break the 7.15 per cent threshold on the downside. This level has proven challenging to breach in recent times, according to a trader from a state-run bank.

Despite a slight uptick in Thursday's US inflation reading, the Indian market showed limited reaction. The US consumer prices rose 0.3 per cent last month, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing by 3.4 per cent in the 12-month period, slightly above expectations. The subdued response suggests that market expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve remain intact.

US yields experienced a decline on Thursday, with the 10-year yield staying below the crucial 4 per cent mark. The probability of a rate cut by the Fed in March saw a slight increase to 73 per cent, up from below 70 per cent earlier in the week.

The focus now turns to India's retail inflation data, projected to rise to 5.87 per cent in December from 5.55 per cent in November, according to a Reuters poll. This anticipated increase is expected to stay within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for the fourth consecutive month, keeping investors watchful for potential impacts on the bond market.

(With Reuters inputs)

