Updated March 8th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

The timing of these cuts, coupled with the Minister's statements, fuelled apprehensions within the market regarding the future regulatory landscape for CGDs.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mahanagar Gas
Mahanagar Gas | Image:Mahanagar Gas
  • 2 min read
CGD sector stocks focus: Recent remarks by the Petroleum Minister regarding gas sector reforms and pricing interventions have caused major turbulence in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector, leading to a sharp fall in stocks, particularly Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas (IGL), analysts noted. 

The Minister's statements, stressing the need for affordable gas prices and highlighting profits made by City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, sparked concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The market reaction was intensified by media reports quoting the Petroleum Minister's remarks, suggesting that punitive measures could be taken against CGDs if compliance with pricing regulations is not met. 

Additionally, concerns were raised over the impending expiration of network exclusivity for MGL's Greater Mumbai GA-1, as indicated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Both MGL and IGL announced major cuts in CNG prices, a move interpreted by many as a response to perceived government pressure, brokerage firm Emkay highlighted in a note. 

The timing of these cuts, coupled with the Minister's statements, fuelled apprehensions within the market regarding the future regulatory landscape for CGDs.

Emkay analysts, however, believe that the current narrative of policy concerns is primarily driven by pre-election dynamics, with no structural changes anticipated in the CGD pricing framework. 

Despite ongoing regulatory discussions and legal proceedings, the long-term outlook for CGD pricing freedom remains stable, tied to market forces.

While acknowledging the short-term impact on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for both MGL and IGL due to the CNG price cuts, analysts foresee potential offsets from broader declines in gas prices. 

Notably, the recent stock corrections are viewed as knee-jerk reactions, prompting analysts to retain a bullish stance on MGL while downgrading IGL to REDUCE from Add.

While the current market sentiment appears negative, analysts maintain that the underlying fundamentals of the CGD sector remain intact beyond the pre-election cycle. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

