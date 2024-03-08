Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

Advertisement

CGD sector stocks focus: Recent remarks by the Petroleum Minister regarding gas sector reforms and pricing interventions have caused major turbulence in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector, leading to a sharp fall in stocks, particularly Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas (IGL), analysts noted.

The Minister's statements, stressing the need for affordable gas prices and highlighting profits made by City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, sparked concerns among investors and analysts alike.

Advertisement

The market reaction was intensified by media reports quoting the Petroleum Minister's remarks, suggesting that punitive measures could be taken against CGDs if compliance with pricing regulations is not met.

Additionally, concerns were raised over the impending expiration of network exclusivity for MGL's Greater Mumbai GA-1, as indicated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Advertisement

Both MGL and IGL announced major cuts in CNG prices, a move interpreted by many as a response to perceived government pressure, brokerage firm Emkay highlighted in a note.

The timing of these cuts, coupled with the Minister's statements, fuelled apprehensions within the market regarding the future regulatory landscape for CGDs.

Advertisement

Emkay analysts, however, believe that the current narrative of policy concerns is primarily driven by pre-election dynamics, with no structural changes anticipated in the CGD pricing framework.

Despite ongoing regulatory discussions and legal proceedings, the long-term outlook for CGD pricing freedom remains stable, tied to market forces.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the short-term impact on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for both MGL and IGL due to the CNG price cuts, analysts foresee potential offsets from broader declines in gas prices.

Notably, the recent stock corrections are viewed as knee-jerk reactions, prompting analysts to retain a bullish stance on MGL while downgrading IGL to REDUCE from Add.

Advertisement

While the current market sentiment appears negative, analysts maintain that the underlying fundamentals of the CGD sector remain intact beyond the pre-election cycle.