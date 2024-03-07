Advertisement

Mahanagar Gas in focus: The government's focus on fostering volume growth rather than immediately regulating prices or returns in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution (CGD) sector has sparked industry discussions.

The recent remarks by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, underscore the government's commitment to expanding gas penetration to over 15 per cent, a notable increase from the current 6 per cent level.

On Wednesday, the price of CNG was slashed by Rs 2.5 per kilogramme in Delhi-NCR. Following this, shares of Mahanagar Gas plunged 17 per cent.

Amid concerns over weak CGD volume growth, exacerbated by slow infrastructure development and potential impacts from electric vehicles (EVs), the government is set to incentivise CGD players to expand networks aggressively and enhance pipeline connectivity, particularly if oil prices remain above $80 per barrel, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

While the end of infrastructure exclusivity may suggest opportunities for new entrants, current regulations reserve 80 per cent of the network capacity for incumbents, offering them a considerable advantage.

The prospect of consolidation among smaller players is likely, especially considering challenges in meeting Minimum Work Programme (MWP) norms and the difficulty of competing head-on with established players.

In terms of financial performance, Mahanagar Gas Limited's (MAHGL) Return on Equity (ROE) remains comparable to that of incumbent players like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) but lags behind Gujarat Gas Company Limited.

Despite recent stock price fluctuations and government statements regarding CGD profitability, Motilal Oswal analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company, citing its steady volume growth and reasonable valuations.

Amid market fluctuations and regulatory uncertainties, analysts advocate for a strategic outlook, suggesting that Mahanagar Gas’ recent stock price correction presents a buying opportunity given its growth potential and favourable valuation compared to peers.

Despite market volatility and government pronouncements, the long-term prospects for Mahanagar Gas remain positive, prompting analysts to uphold their ‘buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 1,665 per share.

As of 12:16 pm, shares of Mahanagar Gas were trading at 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 1,320.10 per share.