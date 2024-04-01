×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Government raises $1.98 billion in stake sales in FY24

In FY24, the government amassed approximately Rs 63,000 crore in dividends, surpassing its target of Rs 50,000 crore, as per government data.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government stake sale collection
Government stake sale collection | Image:Unsplash
Government in focus: Official data reveals that the government has garnered Rs 16,500 crore ($1.98 billion) in the fiscal year 2023/24 (FY24) through divesting stakes in approximately 10 state-owned enterprises. 

However, the figure falls short of the internal target of Rs 18,000 crore by about 9 per cent.

The centre’s push for privatising state-run firms has been hindered by the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19. 

Despite the government outperforming previous administrations in terms of privatisation and minority stake sales, it has only achieved its targets twice in the past decade.

In a departure from tradition, the government has refrained from setting a target for the current financial year, commencing on April 1. 

However, the deficit in stake sale receipts has been partially offset by increased dividends received from state-owned companies. In 2023/24, the government amassed approximately Rs 63,000 crore in dividends, surpassing its target of Rs 50,000 crore, as per government data.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:18 IST

