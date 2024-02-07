Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Government slashes import duty on mobile phone components to 10%

The import duty on components including battery covers, main lenses, back covers, and other plastic and metal mechanical items, has been reduced to 10%.

Xiaomi smartphone
Xiaomi smartphone | Image:Unsplash
Import duty eases: The government has announced a reduction in import duty on mobile phone spare parts from 15 per cent to 10 per cent. This decision follows persistent advocacy by companies in the sector, aiming to lower production costs of smartphones in India and enhance competitiveness against neighbouring countries like China and Vietnam.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry late Tuesday, the import duty on components including battery covers, main lenses, back covers, and other plastic and metal mechanical items, has been reduced to 10 per cent.

Projections indicate that the Indian mobile industry is set to manufacture approximately $50 billion worth of mobile phones in the fiscal year 2024, with expectations of reaching $55-60 billion in the subsequent fiscal year.

Earlier this month, a Reuters report said that the country was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:13 IST

