Advertisement

GPT Healthcare IPO: GPT Healthcare Limited's share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding from Thursday, February 22. The company is planning to raise Rs 525 crore from the IPO which is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale. The company will raise Rs 40 crore from fresh issue of shares and Rs 485 crore from offer for sale.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Price Band and Lot Size

GPT Healthcare is planning to sell shares in price band of Rs 177-186 per share and a retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 80 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of GPT Healthcare shares is priced at Rs 14,880.

The IPO will open on Thursday, February 22 and will close on February 26 and the shares are expected to be listed on February 29.

Advertisement

GPT Healthcare IPO: Category wise reservation

The company has reserved 50 per cent shares in the IPO for large investors like mutual funds, banks and insurance companies which fall under the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent shares are set aside for retail investors and 15 per cent reserved for high net-worth individuals which fall under the category of non-institutional investors.

Advertisement

JM Financial is the book running lead manager for the IPO while Link Intime is the registrar to the issue.

About GPT Healthcare

GPT Healthcare Limited operates a chain of mid-sized, multi-specialty, full-service hospitals in Eastern India under the ILS Hospitals brand, providing integrated healthcare services focusing on secondary and tertiary care.

Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company offers a range of healthcare services in over 35 specialties and super-specialties, including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology (including kidney transplant), laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, intensive care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacement, interventional cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatrics, and neonatology. It also offers integrated diagnostic services and pharmacies.

Advertisement

The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

