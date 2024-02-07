Advertisement

Hatsun Agro Product, a prominent player in the country's dairy industry known for brands like Arun Ice Creams and Arokya Milk, disclosed its third-quarter results, revealing 24 per cent increase in profit. However, the growth marked the slowest in three quarters, primarily attributed to the severe floods in Tamil Nadu caused by cyclone Michaung.

Tamil Nadu, home to 13 out of Hatsun's 20 milk processing plants, bore the brunt of the natural disaster. Despite challenging conditions, the Chennai-based company managed to achieve a profit after tax of Rs 57 crore for the quarter ending December 31. This growth rate represents the slowest since the March quarter of 2023.

Total expenses, driven by increased raw material costs, rose by 11.2%, offsetting Hatsun's 11.3% rise in revenue. The revenue growth was the highest the company has recorded since the March quarter of 2023, reflecting a productive flush season. The flush season, occurring from October to February, witnesses heightened milk production due to lower temperatures, enabling dairies to stockpile supplies for the lean season.

The industry landscape will be further illuminated when rivals Heritage Foods and Dodla Dairy release their third-quarter results later this month. Following the financial disclosure, Hatsun Agro's shares initially surged 3.7 per cent to hit four-month high.

However, they later relinquished these gains, trading 2.1 per cent lower. The mixed market response suggests that investors are weighing the company's resilience amid challenging circumstances against the potential long-term impacts of the recent natural disasters on its operations and revenue.

(With Reuters inputs)

