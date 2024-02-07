Advertisement

Havells India Q3 analysis: Electrical equipment manufacturer Havells India reported a mixed performance in the third quarter of current financial year, with a slight miss on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) estimates attributed to higher-than-expected advertising expenditures.

Consolidated revenue for Havells India stood at Rs 4,410 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent year-over-year increase, while EBITDA and PAT came in at Rs 430 crore and Rs 290 crore, respectively.

The company witnessed a gross margin expansion of 30 basis points year-over-year to 33.3 per cent, although operating profit margin (OPM) declined by 50 basis points to 9.8 per cent.

Notably, advertising spends accounted for 4 per cent of revenue, up from 3.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year and the preceding quarter, respectively.

Havells India's depreciation and interest costs rose by 18 per cent and 40 per cent year-over-year, respectively, while other income experienced a 40 per cent year-over-year increase, analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Segment-wise, Havells (excluding Lloyd) reported a 7 per cent year-over-year revenue increase to Rs 3,760 crore, with the cables and wires segment driving growth.

However, an adverse product mix in the cables and wires segment led to a decline in margin. Lloyd's revenue grew by 8 per cent year-over-year to Rs 660 crore, although the segment reported an EBIT loss of Rs 64.6 crore.

Despite the margin miss, Havells India remains optimistic about the upcoming summer season, expecting a positive impact on sales. The company anticipates the realisation of deferred purchases in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment and aims to enhance margins through cost-saving initiatives and economies of scale.

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal analysts project Havells India's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent, 19 per cent, and 21 per cent, respectively over the Financial Year 23-26.

The company also aims to improve EBITDA margin gradually to 11.4 per cent in FY26, driven by commodity cost stabilisation and lower losses in the Lloyd segment.

While Havells India faces short-term margin challenges, its long-term growth prospects and strategic initiatives position it favourably in the electrical equipment sector, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Motilal Oswal analysts maintain a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,510.

The shares of the company settled over 1 per cent lower at Rs 1,291.05 per share, on Thursday, January 25.