Havells Q4 results: The Fast Moving Electronic Goods company Havells India Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 448.86 crore for the quarter ending in March for the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), marking a 24 per cent uptick from Rs 361.71 crore recorded in the same quarter last year (Q4FY23).

The revenue from operations for the company stands at Rs 5,434.34 crore, a rise of 12.53 per cent from Rs 4,349.59 crore recorded in Q4FY23.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) also known as operating profit came in at Rs 637 crore with 20 per cent YoY growth.

The cable business has been the biggest contributor to the revenue of FMEG company with the total revenue for the quarter recorded at Rs 1,789.55 crore when compared to Rs 1,568.15 crore posted during the same period last year.

Llyod, the air conditioner brand owned by Havells, has contributed Rs 1,340.11 crore towards revenue which was 6 per cent higher from last year.

The company has also proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share which is subject to shareholder approval.

The shares of the Havells India Limited closed at Rs 1662.85 apiece on April 30.