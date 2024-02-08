Advertisement

HCL Tech at 52-week high: HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 5 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,617.65 per share after it reported strong December quarter earnings on Friday.

HCL Technologies reported robust financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company's revenue saw 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in constant currency terms, surpassing analyst estimates and driven by seasonal gains in HCL Software.

HCL Technologies’ services segment showed 3.1 per cent sequential growth in constant currency terms, outpacing the industry benchmark. Both the IT and Engineering and R&D (ER&D) verticals contributed significantly to this growth. The Total Contract Value (TCV) reached $1.9 billion, although down from the previous quarter's high base of $4 billion.

HCL Software achieved 34 per cent sequential growth, contributing to an overall positive performance. The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin also known as operating profit margin exceeded expectations, reaching 19.8 per cent, driven by the remarkable performance of HCL Software, which achieved a margin of 32.9 per cent. The Services margin contracted slightly by 50 basis points quarter-on-quarter but remained within the company's guidance range of 18-19 per cent, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds impacting industry peers, HCL Tech’s implied guidance for the fourth quarter in the services vertical indicates a positive trajectory, contrasting with indications of a challenging quarter for competitors. The strong outlook is expected to narrow the valuation gap with industry leaders.

HCL Software demonstrated robust growth, even adjusting for seasonality, and its organic annual growth of 5 per cent was one of the most substantial post-acquisition performances. This segment is poised to become a potential tailwind for the company's stock price over the next two years, the Mumbai-based brokerage firm said.

Analysts forecast that the Noida-based IT giant will meet the mid-point of its guidance for fiscal year 2024, positioning it for a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8 per cent over the period from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2026. The company is expected to deliver a margin near the mid-point of its guidance for fiscal year 2024 and further improve it to 19.2 per cent in fiscal year 2026. This positive outlook is anticipated to drive rupee profit after tax CAGR of 12.7 per cent over the same period.

Given the strong growth and margin performance in a challenging demand environment, investor confidence in HCL Tech’s business is expected to rise, potentially reducing the valuation gap with larger tier-1 peers.

HCL Tech remains Motilal Oswal’s top pick in the IT Services sector for 2024. The brokerage has buy recommendation on the stock for target price of Rs 1,880 per share.