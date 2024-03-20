Advertisement

HDFC Bank stake sale: India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank announced on Wednesday, March 20, that it has finalised the sale of its stake in education finance arm HDFC Credila for Rs 9,553 crore ($1.15 billion) to private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

The deal, which was initially revealed in June last year, was a necessary step to meet regulatory requirements before the completion of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp's merger with HDFC Bank.

The conclusion of this deal precedes HDFC Bank's fourth-quarter results scheduled for next month.

Despite posting a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, HDFC Bank faced challenges such as weak margins and liquidity pressures, leading to a significant decline in its share price.

In an exchange filing, HDFC Bank provided details of the sale, stating that as of March 19, 2024, it has sold 14,01,72,180 equity shares of HDFC Credila to the Acquirers, marking the cessation of HDFC Credila as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

HDFC Credila's total revenue for FY 2022-2023 was reported at Rs 1,352.18 crore, with a net worth of Rs. 2,435.09 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The buyers, comprising Kopvoorn BV, Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding BV, and Infinity Partners, collectively known as the ‘Acquirers,’ do not belong to HDFC Bank's promoter/promoter group/group companies, according to the exchange filing.