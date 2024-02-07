English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

HDFC Bank explores dollar bond issue, taps leading banks for support: Report

HDFC Bank, known for its financial prudence, has yet to respond to inquiries seeking confirmation of this development.

Business Desk
RBI approval for LIC HDFC Bank stake
HDFC Bank | Image:HDFC Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, has reportedly enlisted the support of major financial institutions for a potential dollar bond sale, according to information from two bankers on Monday. The bank is said to be considering the issuance of three-year sustainability dollar bonds along with five-year conventional notes.

The appointed joint book runners and lead managers for this endeavour include Barclays, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, MUFG, and Standard Chartered. These institutions will play a key role in facilitating fixed-income investor update calls across Asia and Europe throughout the week.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank, known for its financial prudence, has yet to respond to inquiries seeking confirmation of this development.

Notably, HDFC Bank's Regulation-S notes are expected to receive a Baa3 rating from Moody's and a BBB– rating from S&P. The bank's last foray into the dollar bond market was in February 2023, where it successfully raised $750 million through three-year dollar-denominated bonds with a coupon rate of 5.686 per cent.

Advertisement

In a related move in the market, renewable energy firm Greenko Energy Holdings is actively exploring a dollar green bond sale through its subsidiary, Greenko Mauritius, focusing on a shorter-tenor issue.

Market observers will be keenly watching HDFC Bank's bond issuance, which comes at a time when financial institutions are navigating global market conditions to optimise their funding strategies.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement