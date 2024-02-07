English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

HDFC Bank faces steepest drop in four years amid margin concerns

HDFC Bank's standalone net profit in Q3 surpassed estimates. However, the NIM on total assets declined to 3.4%, down from 3.65% in the previous quarter.

Business Desk
HDFC Bank shares plunge: Shares of HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, experienced their sharpest decline in nearly four years, falling over 8 per cent on Wednesday. This marked the worst day for the bank since March 18, 2020, when the stock slipped 9.9 per cent, according to data from the exchanges. The significant drop followed the release of the bank's third-quarter results, revealing concerns about weakening margins for the second consecutive quarter.

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit in the third fiscal quarter, surpassing analyst estimates. However, the core net interest margin (NIM) on total assets witnessed a decline to 3.4 per cent, down from 3.65 per cent in the previous quarter. Before merging with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) in July last year, the bank's margins were above 4 per cent.

The merged entity, facing higher borrowing costs and a lower-yielding loan book, has struggled with margins in the two quarters post-merger. Analysts, particularly from Jefferies and Macquarie, identified margins as a "key miss," stressing that enhanced retail deposit mobilization and lending are crucial for NIM improvement.

HDFC Bank's performance significantly impacted the broader market, contributing to a more than 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The bank sub-index also experienced a 4.3 per cent drop. Peers such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank recorded declines ranging from 2.7 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

Macquarie stressed that a rebound in NIM is essential for the stock's re-rating. Additionally, analysts raised concerns about the bank's deposit growth rate, highlighting an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio of 110 per cent post-merger. Some expressed reservations about the feasibility of the bank's strategy to drive deposit growth through branch addition, given the slow pace and focus on locations with lower deposit potential.

HDFC Bank's stock, which rose approximately 5 per cent in 2023, lagged behind the Nifty Bank index's 12.3 per cent increase and the Nifty 50's 20 per cent gain during the same period.

On Wednesday, January 17, HDFC Bank shares ended 8.16 per cent at Rs 1,542.15 apiece on the NSE.
 

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

