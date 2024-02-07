English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

HDFC Bank shares plunge 7.1% as margins stagnate amid mixed Q3 results

HDFC Bank disclosed a standalone net profit of Rs 16,373 crore for the quarter ended December, surpassing analysts' expectations of Rs 15,651 crore

Sankunni K
HDFC Bank shares dip
HDFC Bank shares dip | Image:HDFC Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
HDFC Bank shares dip: HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, witnessed a sharp decline of over 7 per cent in its shares on Wednesday, a day after the release of its third-quarter results. The bank reported stagnant margins for the second consecutive quarter, causing concerns among investors.

Stagnant margins raise investor concerns

HDFC Bank disclosed a standalone net profit of Rs 16,373 crore for the quarter ended December, surpassing analysts' expectations of Rs 15,651 crore, according to data from LSEG. However, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) remained unchanged at 3.4 per cent, a point of focus for investors and analysts.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services stated, "HDFC Bank reported a mixed quarter with in-line PPOP (Pre-Provision Operating Profit) and PAT (Profit After Tax), while deposit growth was modest at at1.9 per cent QoQ. Margin remained flat at 3.4 per cent despite a rise in the CD ratio and deployment of excess liquidity on the balance sheet as LCR declined sharply to 110 per cent."

The Net Interest Income (NII) came in slightly lower than Motilal Oswal estimates, with reported margins staying flat at 3.4 per cent. The report acknowledged that healthy other income, boosted by treasury gains, contributed to in-line profitability.

The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio improved 8 basis points QoQ to 1.3 per cent, while the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 75 per cent. Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 7,000 crore, equivalent to 1.2 per cent of loans.

Growth projection

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal estimates that HDFC Bank is poised to deliver a 17 per cent and 19 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in loan and deposit growth, respectively, over FY24-26. Earnings are expected to compound at a 20 per cent CAGR, translating into a Return on Assets (RoA) and Return on Equity (RoE) of 1.9 per cent and 16.7 per cent, respectively, by FY26.

The report further highlighted the bank's performance in subsidiaries, including HDFC Securities and HDB Financial. HDFC Securities saw healthy revenue growth of 40 per cent YoY to Rs 700 crore, while HDB Financial reported a 29 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ growth in loans to Rs 84,000 crore.

Despite the decline in HDFC Bank shares, the bank expressed confidence in its growth trajectory, maintaining an incremental market share of around 16-20 per cent despite its increased size. The credit cost for 3QFY24 was reported at 49 basis points, down from 74 basis points in 3QFY23, allowing for higher investments in subsidiaries and technology.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

