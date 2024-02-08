English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

HDFC Life reports strong Q3 performance with 16% rise in net profit

The company reported a net profit of Rs 365 crore, marking a significant 16% increase from the year-ago period's Rs 315 crore.

Business Desk
HDFC Life financial results
HDFC Life financial results | Image:Republic
HDFC Life Q3 results: Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance has posted robust financial results for the October-December quarter of FY 2023-24. The company reported a net profit of Rs 365 crore, marking a significant 16 per cent increase from the year-ago period's Rs 315 crore.

Financial highlights

  • Net Premium Income: The net premium income for Q3 reached Rs 15,235 crore, reflecting a substantial 6 per cent YoY growth from Rs 14,379 crore.
  • Solvency Ratio: The solvency ratio experienced a slight dip from 209 per cent to 190 per cent on a YoY basis.
  • APE Growth: The annualized premium equivalent (APE) for the nine months of FY24, a measure of new business, grew by 5 per cent to Rs 8,564 crore.
  • VNB Margin: The Value of New Business (VNB) margin, representing future profits associated with new business, witnessed a 5 per cent growth, standing at Rs 2,267 crore.

Strategic developments

HDFC Life recently announced new bancassurance partnerships with Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and NKGSB Co-operative Bank, enhancing its distribution network.

Commenting on the results, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, stated, “We continued to be ranked amongst the top 3 life insurers, and the number of policies clocked a healthy growth of 9 per cent, outpacing private and overall industry.”

The shares of HDFC Life ended 0.91 per cent lower at Rs 638.15 apiece on the NSE on Friday, January 12, 2023.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

