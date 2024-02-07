Advertisement

Global hedge funds displayed renewed confidence in US technology stocks, significantly increasing their exposure to the sector during the week ending Jan. 18, according to a recent note from Goldman Sachs.

The surge in interest follows a previous trend where tech stocks were the most net sold sector in the week to January 6. Despite initial reluctance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3 per cent rise, reaching a new all-time high, propelled by resurging optimism in artificial intelligence and enthusiasm for major global tech companies. Hedge funds, anticipating upward movement, now hold long positions in tech stocks, marking their busiest trading week in the last five months.

However, the funds maintained net short positions in sectors such as health care, utilities, and energy, with particular sensitivity to interest rates cited as a reason for selling utility and real estate stocks. Expectations for a near-term cut in U.S. and European interest rates faced resistance from central bankers in the past week.

Hedge funds, having been net short in these sectors for four of the last five weeks, concluded the week with long positions in tech firms, financial companies, and industrial companies.

Speculators, focusing on macroeconomic products, were generally net short on stocks, especially in the United States and developed markets in Asia, according to Goldman Sachs.

(With Reuters inputs)