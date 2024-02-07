Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Hedge funds display renewed confidence in US tech stocks

Despite initial reluctance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3 per cent rise, reaching a new all-time high.

Business Desk
Regulatory compliance in fintech
Funds maintained net short positions in sectors such as health care, utilities, and energy | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Global hedge funds displayed renewed confidence in US technology stocks, significantly increasing their exposure to the sector during the week ending Jan. 18, according to a recent note from Goldman Sachs.

The surge in interest follows a previous trend where tech stocks were the most net sold sector in the week to January 6. Despite initial reluctance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3 per cent rise, reaching a new all-time high, propelled by resurging optimism in artificial intelligence and enthusiasm for major global tech companies. Hedge funds, anticipating upward movement, now hold long positions in tech stocks, marking their busiest trading week in the last five months.

Advertisement

However, the funds maintained net short positions in sectors such as health care, utilities, and energy, with particular sensitivity to interest rates cited as a reason for selling utility and real estate stocks. Expectations for a near-term cut in U.S. and European interest rates faced resistance from central bankers in the past week.

Hedge funds, having been net short in these sectors for four of the last five weeks, concluded the week with long positions in tech firms, financial companies, and industrial companies.

Advertisement

Speculators, focusing on macroeconomic products, were generally net short on stocks, especially in the United States and developed markets in Asia, according to Goldman Sachs.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

17 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement