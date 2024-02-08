Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Hedge funds shift focus, diversify beyond 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks

The Magnificent Seven, comprising Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, fuelled a major market rally last

Global hedge funds are adjusting their strategies by decreasing exposure to the widely known "Magnificent Seven" stocks while increasing investments in other Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) companies, as reported by Morgan Stanley.

The Magnificent Seven, comprising Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, fuelled a major market rally last year. 

With individual gains ranging from 50 per cent to 240 per cent in 2023, they stood out as some of the most lucrative bets in the market. 

Although Tesla and Apple have seen declines of approximately 12 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively, in the current year, most of these stocks continue to show gains.

Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage content team, responsible for providing financing services to institutional investors, notes a discernible trend among hedge funds. They have been consistently adding long positions to TMT stocks since the beginning of the year, with this momentum accelerating recently, signaling what the bank terms as a "broadening" effect in their investment portfolios.

The report highlights that overall exposure to non-Magnificent Seven TMT stocks is reaching near-record lows, a trend not seen since 2020. Particularly, software and semiconductor stocks have witnessed the most significant increases in positions, while hedge funds are taking varied short positions against TMT stocks across different sectors.

This shift in focus indicates hedge funds' pursuit of new opportunities and a more diversified approach to navigate the evolving landscape of the technology market.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

