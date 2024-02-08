Advertisement

Inox Wind shares rises: Shares of wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind soared as much as 3.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 512.20 per share after the company announced that it has received Letter of Intent (LoI) for 50 MW wind project from NLC India Limited.

In a statement, the company said, “Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for executing a 50 MW ISTS connected wind power project on a turnkey basis from NLC India Limited, a Navratna CPSU.”

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pexels

Under the deal, Inox Wind will supply, install and commission its DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and provide comprehensive operations & maintenance (O&M) services for over 10 years post commissioning.

Advertisement

The project will be executed at the Dayapar site in Kutch district of Gujarat, the company added.

"This project from NLC India reinforces Inox Wind’s strong credentials as a comprehensive wind energy solutions provider in the Indian market. Our robust relationships across PSUs, IPPs, C&I and retail customers, as well as our varied product and service offerings with plug-and-play turnkey solutions, place us at a unique position to deliver value for our customers. As India moves towards achieving its renewable energy capacity targets, Inox Wind continues to play an important role, and stands at a formidable position to deliver significant growth and profitability going ahead," said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

Advertisement

Inox Wind Limited is a key player in India’s wind energy solutions sector, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. As part of the $7 billion INOXGFL Group, Inox Wind boasts a legacy of over nine decades, primarily focussing on chemicals and renewable energy.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, IWL manufactures blades, tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles. The company's manufacturing capacity stands at over 2 GW per annum, and it offers complete end-to-end wind energy solutions from concept to commissioning to O&M.

Advertisement

Notably, the stock zoomed 385.84 per cent in 2023. As of 9:31 am, shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.24 per cent higher at Rs 506 per share, according to BSE.