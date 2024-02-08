Advertisement

Auto Stock: Shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited surged 5.42 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week-high, after its recently named, flagship motorbike Mavrick 440 closes in on its launch date.

The Mavrick 440 is slated for a launch on January 23, 2024.

Advertisement

As part of the new product-line launch, there's a possibility that the two-wheeler major would unveil its new 125cc bike.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is set to be the homegrown brand's version built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440.

Advertisement

Image credit: Hero MotoCorp

In contrast to the Harley X440, the most economical product from Harley Davidson built in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, Mavrick 440 is expected to boast of traditional telescopic front forks instead of USD forks with the overall design to showcase contemporary aesthetic compared to the retro style of the Harley.

Advertisement

Anticipation also surrounds a circular headlamp featuring the H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), consistent with other new Hero models.

This leading motorcycle from the two-wheeler maker is likely to come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels both at the front and rear, in contrast to the 19-inch front wheel on the X440.

Advertisement

December 2023 sales

The Delhi-headquartered automotive company reported motorcycle sales of 3,54,658 units in the previous month, as against 3,56,749 units in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Coming to exports, the company clocked a 25 percent jump, selling over 16,000 units, as compared to 12,814 units sold in December last year.

In the calendar year (CY), the company has posted 5 per cent growth in sales to 54.99 lakh units from 52.47 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

As of 12:44 pm, shares of HeroMotoCorp were trading 5.39 per cent higher at Rs 4,366.65.