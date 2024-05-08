Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp Q4 earnings: Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter (January – March 2024) of FY24, marking a period of achievements and growth.

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 40 per share, in addition to interim and special dividends, commemorating the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall Munjal, totaling Rs 100 per equity share. This extraordinary dividend payout amounts to Rs 140 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24, representing an astounding 7,000 per cent increase.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp reported a robust Revenue from Operations for the quarter, reaching Rs 9,519 crore, reflecting growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year. The EBIDTA margin for the quarter stood at 14.3 per cent, showcasing an improvement of 120 basis points year-on-year, driven by factors such as favourable product mix, reduced commodity costs, increased savings, and strategic price adjustments.

In terms of profitability, the company's net profit for the quarter surged to Rs 1,016 crore, marking an impressive 18 per cent growth over the previous year's Rs 859 crore. On a consolidated basis, Revenue for the quarter reached Rs 9,617 crore, up 14 per cent from the previous year, while Profit After Tax (PAT) soared to Rs 943 crore, reflecting a substantial 16 per cent growth.

Advertisement

Throughout the fiscal year, Hero MotoCorp showcased its commitment to innovation and market leadership by introducing six new products in the premium motorcycle segment, along with several launches across other categories. The company also bolstered its retail network with the introduction of modern Premia outlets and over 400 Hero 2.0 stores.

Moreover, Hero MotoCorp unveiled its ambitious future roadmap at prestigious events like the EICMA Motor Show in Milan and its bi-annual event, Hero World. Highlighting innovations such as the Surge S32, the world's first class-convertible vehicle, and pioneering EV concepts like Lynx and Acro, the company showcased its commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

Advertisement

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp expanded its presence in emerging markets and enhanced its mobility brand, VIDA, Powered by Hero, across more than 100 cities in India. Collaborating with Ather Energy, the company expanded its charging network to over 2000 charging points in over 100 cities, further promoting sustainable mobility solutions.

