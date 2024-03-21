Advertisement

Himadri Speciality Chemical share rises: Shares of chemical company Himadri Speciality Chemical surged by 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 329 per share on Thursday following the announcement of its acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Invati Creations Private Limited (Invati) for Rs 45.16 crore.

In this deal, Himadri will inject Rs 19.99 crore as growth capital into Invati, and the remaining Rs 25.17 crore will be settled through a share swap. This swap entails the issuance of 7,96,446 equity shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical, valued at Rs 1 each, to the promoters of Invati.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical highlighted the company's potential to enhance storage efficiency, charging speed, and battery lifespan of Lithium-ion batteries. He stressed upon the alignment of Invati's technology with Himadri's portfolio, foreseeing improvements in battery performance, safety, and recyclability.

As part of the strategic investment, Himadri will appoint two nominee directors to Invati's Board, facilitating close collaboration and synergy between the two entities.

Founded by alumni from IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur, Invati specialises in engineering Lithium-ion electrode materials for efficient energy storage and utilises nanotechnology biosciences to provide practical solutions. It also conducts R&D in various molecules and nanotech solutions, catering to industries such as agrochemicals, animal health, and energy storage.

Himadri's decision to invest in Invati underscores its commitment to producing high-quality Lithium-ion battery materials and exploring innovative technologies in the battery material segment.

In a separate filing, the company announced that it has allotted Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis to Promoters amounting to Rs 316 crore and other Non-promoters amounting to Rs 26.77 crore.

As of 11:56 am, shares of the company were trading 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 322 per share.