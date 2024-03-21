×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Himadri Specialty Chemical surges on 40% stake acquisition in Invati Creations

In this deal, Himadri will inject Rs 19.99 crore as growth capital into Invati, and the remaining Rs 25.17 crore will be settled through a share swap.

Reported by: Business Desk
Himadri Specialty Chemical
Himadri Specialty Chemical | Image:Himadri Specialty Chemical
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Himadri Speciality Chemical share rises: Shares of chemical company Himadri Speciality Chemical surged by 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 329 per share on Thursday following the announcement of its acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Invati Creations Private Limited (Invati) for Rs 45.16 crore.

In this deal, Himadri will inject Rs 19.99 crore as growth capital into Invati, and the remaining Rs 25.17 crore will be settled through a share swap. This swap entails the issuance of 7,96,446 equity shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical, valued at Rs 1 each, to the promoters of Invati.

Advertisement

Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical highlighted the company's potential to enhance storage efficiency, charging speed, and battery lifespan of Lithium-ion batteries. He stressed upon the alignment of Invati's technology with Himadri's portfolio, foreseeing improvements in battery performance, safety, and recyclability.

As part of the strategic investment, Himadri will appoint two nominee directors to Invati's Board, facilitating close collaboration and synergy between the two entities.

Advertisement

Founded by alumni from IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur, Invati specialises in engineering Lithium-ion electrode materials for efficient energy storage and utilises nanotechnology biosciences to provide practical solutions. It also conducts R&D in various molecules and nanotech solutions, catering to industries such as agrochemicals, animal health, and energy storage.

Himadri's decision to invest in Invati underscores its commitment to producing high-quality Lithium-ion battery materials and exploring innovative technologies in the battery material segment.

Advertisement

In a separate filing, the company announced that it has allotted Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis to Promoters amounting to Rs 316 crore and other Non-promoters amounting to Rs 26.77 crore.

As of 11:56 am, shares of the company were trading 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 322 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a few seconds ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a few seconds ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

3 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

3 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

3 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

4 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

5 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

5 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

10 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

10 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

11 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

11 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

12 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

12 minutes ago
Thalapathy VIjay

Vijay Addresses Fans

15 minutes ago
Caribbean Islands

Visit Caribbean Islands

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo