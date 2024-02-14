English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Hindalco increases capex for US Bay Minette facility; delays commissioning

The Aditya Birla Group company disclosed that the commissioning of the facility is expected to be postponed by a year.

Abhishek Vasudev
Hindalco
Hindalco | Image:hindalco.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hindalco Industries Ltd has announced a major revision in its capital expenditure towards the development of the Bay Minette rolling facility in the United States. The revised capex now stands at $4.1 billion, marking a 65 per cent increase from previous projections.

The Aditya Birla Group company disclosed that the commissioning of the facility is expected to be postponed by a year, with operations expected to commence in 2026. The full ramp-up of the facility is estimated to take approximately 18 to 24 months.

Management at Hindalco attributed the upward adjustment in capex guidance to escalated civil and structural costs associated with the Bay Minette project. Consequently, the company has also revised its return expectations downwards to lower double digits, a shift from the earlier mid-teens projections, reflecting the expected delay and increased capital expenses.

Hindalco's in December quarter posted mixed performances across its business verticals. While the consolidated revenue remained flat at Rs 52,800 crore, with the aluminum and Novelis segments witnessed declines, the copper business demonstrated resilience with a 16 per cent year-on-year revenue increase.

Hindalco's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit surged by 65% annually to Rs 5,900 crore, driven by lower input prices and stable operating performance. Furthermore, the company's aluminum business exhibited EBITDA margin of over 28%, positioning Hindalco in the first quartile of the global cost curve.

Despite the positive financial indicators, the revision in capex for the Bay Minette facility underscores potential challenges ahead. With inflationary pressures looming, the increased capital outlay poses a significant monitorable for Hindalco's cash flow management in the coming quarters.

Additionally, management commentary revealed updates on key operational fronts. Progress on the Chakla mine remains on track, with expectations for production to commence by December 2024. Moreover, improvements in coal availability via linkages and strategic hedging initiatives offer insights into the company's proactive risk management strategies.

While the delayed commissioning of the Bay Minette facility prompts a downward adjustment in FY26E EBITDA estimates, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal remains optimistic on the stock and has reiterated buy rating for target price of Rs 590.
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

