Hitachi Energy analysis: Hitachi Energy encountered setbacks in its December quarter (Q3FY24) performance, falling short of expectations across all parameters due to execution delays and margin pressures, analysts said.

Despite a commendable 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth driven by a robust order book of Rs 7,550 crore, the quarter saw a moderation in order inflow to Rs 1,240 crore, attributed partly to a large order awarded in the previous quarter.

Gross margins contracted approximately 540 basis points annually to 35.1 per cent, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin at 5.3 per cent in Q3FY24, marking a 150 basis points (bps) increase YoY.

However, the company stands to benefit from a promising order pipeline, with key contributions from data centres and renewables, while service orders surged by over 70 per cent YoY.

Export orders also saw a notable uptick, growing by more than 60 per cent YoY, particularly driven by transformers and high voltage (HV) products.

Notably, feasibility studies for major projects like the Leh-Ladakh high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) project are nearing completion, promising further opportunities for Hitachi Energy, Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Despite challenges, Hitachi Energy is making strides in improving its export and service segments, with exports accounting for 30 per cent of sales for first nine months of the current financial year (9MFY24).

Additionally, the company has successfully navigated supply chain disruptions, particularly related to chip shortages, positioning itself for improved performance in the coming quarters, the brokerage firm noted.

The impending revenue recognition from the Mumbai HVDC project and expectations of margin improvements by Financial Year 2026 (FY26) further bolster the company's outlook.

Financially, Hitachi Energy anticipates a notable growth, with sales, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) expected to post impressive Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 19 per cent, 48 per cent, and 68 per cent respectively over FY23-26.

This growth trajectory, coupled with improving margins and operational efficiencies, is poised to drive a major expansion in Return on Equity (RoE) to 22 per cent by the Financial Year 2026 estimate (FY26E), the brokerage firm said.

However, despite its promising prospects, Hitachi Energy's stock valuation remains a point of contention, trading at 86 times and 54 times price-to-earnings (P/E) on financial year 2025 estimate and financial year 2026 estimated earnings respectively

While the company is primed to capitalise on upcoming tenders and renewable energy projects, its current stock price reflects much of these anticipated gains.

Motilal Oswal analysts maintain a ‘sell’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 4,500, suggesting a cautious approach towards entry points in the stock.

While Hitachi Energy faces immediate challenges, its strategic positioning and strong order pipeline offer promising prospects for sustained growth in the coming quarters, the brokerage firm added.