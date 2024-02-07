Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:54 IST
ICICI Bank Q3 profit soars 23.6% to Rs 10,272 crore
The bank’s Net Interest Income climbed 13.4% to Rs 18,678.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 16,465 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
ICICI Bank Q3 results: Private lender ICICI Bank’s profit jumped 23.6 per cent to Rs 10.271.5 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 8,311.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).
The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 13.4 per cent to Rs 18,678.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 16,465 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Advertisement
The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s provisions soared over 80 per cent to Rs 1,049.4 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 582.6 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24). However, the provisions dropped 54 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
ICICI Bank’s Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) improved 3.6 per cent to Rs 28,774.6 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 29,837 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).
Advertisement
Meanwhile, its Net Non-performing Assets (NNPA) depreciated 6.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 5,378.5 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 5,046.5 crore in Q2FY24.
The bank’s GNPA eased 18 basis points (bps) to 2.30 per cent in Q3FY24, from 2.48 per cent in Q2FY24. Its NNPA depreciated marginally to 0.43 per cent, from 0.42 per cent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.
Advertisement
The shares of ICICI Bank settled 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,011.50 per share, when the market closed today, January 20.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.