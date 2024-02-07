ICICI Bank Q3 profit soars 23.6% to Rs 10,272 crore

Advertisement

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Private lender ICICI Bank’s profit jumped 23.6 per cent to Rs 10.271.5 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 8,311.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 13.4 per cent to Rs 18,678.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 16,465 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s provisions soared over 80 per cent to Rs 1,049.4 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 582.6 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24). However, the provisions dropped 54 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

ICICI Bank’s Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) improved 3.6 per cent to Rs 28,774.6 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 29,837 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, its Net Non-performing Assets (NNPA) depreciated 6.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 5,378.5 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 5,046.5 crore in Q2FY24.

The bank’s GNPA eased 18 basis points (bps) to 2.30 per cent in Q3FY24, from 2.48 per cent in Q2FY24. Its NNPA depreciated marginally to 0.43 per cent, from 0.42 per cent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

Advertisement

The shares of ICICI Bank settled 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,011.50 per share, when the market closed today, January 20.