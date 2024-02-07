Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
IDBI Bank Q3 zooms 57% to Rs 1,458 crore; stock surges sharply
IDBI Bank Q3 results: State-owned IDBI Bank’s profit rose 57.3 per cent to Rs 1,458.2 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 927.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).
The lender’s Net Interest Income (NII) zoomed 17.4 per cent to Rs 3,434.5 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 2,925.4 crore in Q3FY23.
In terms of asset quality, Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) improved 0.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 8,589.4 crore, from Rs 8,645.2 crore in Q2FY24.
Its Net Non-performing Assets (NNPAs) bettered 8.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 593.3 crore, from Rs 651 crore.
The bank’s GNPA appreciated to 4.69 per cent, from 4.90 per cent in Q2FY24. Its NNPA improved to 0.34 per cent, from 0.39 per cent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.
However, the provisions of the bank fell 59.2 per cent annually to Rs 320 crore in the December quarter, from, Rs 784.3 crore in Q3FY23
The stock zoomed after December quarter result announcement. As of 1:34 pm, shares of IDBI Bank were trading 5.7 per cent higher at Rs 73.25 per share.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:37 IST
