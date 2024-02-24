English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

Reports suggest that market size is projected to reach $110.74 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.05% from 2024 to 2029.

Tanmay Tiwary
EV
EV | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Electric Vehicles in focus: The electric vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing a surge of unprecedented proportions. According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the market size is projected to reach $110.74 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.05 per cent from 2024 to 2029. 

The staggering growth trajectory underscores the burgeoning interest and investment in electric mobility within India.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Unsplash

Against this backdrop, a myriad of electric vehicles has captured the imagination of both enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. Models such as the Tata Punch EV, MG Comet EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG have emerged as front-runners, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of India's EV market.

Advertisement

Tata Motors, a cornerstone of India's automotive landscape, has emerged as a dominant player in the EV segment. With offerings like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Motors combines indigenous engineering prowess with a commitment to sustainability, positioning itself at the forefront of India's electric revolution.

Image Credits: Freepik

Advertisement

However, Tata Motors is not alone in this electrifying journey. Mahindra & Mahindra, another stalwart in the Indian automotive arena, has unveiled an impressive lineup of electric vehicles, including the eKUV100 and the eVerito. 

Stressing upon affordability and reliability, Mahindra's electric fleet seeks to democratise the EV experience, making sustainable mobility accessible to a wider audience.

Advertisement

International players like Hyundai and MG Motor have also made major strides in India's EV market, introducing models such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV.  These vehicles, acclaimed for their performance, comfort, and eco-friendliness, underscore a growing collaboration between global and domestic players in India's automotive landscape.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Advertisement

The government's commitment to fostering a green mobility ecosystem has further fuelled the adoption of EVs. 

Incentives and subsidies, including initiatives like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II, are driving infrastructure development and incentivising EV adoption, positioning India as a leader in the electric mobility revolution.

Advertisement

As the EV market continues to evolve, propelled by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences, India stands at the cusp of transformation. Each day brings new innovations and opportunities, shaping the future of mobility in the country.

In this strong phase of growth and progress, one thing is abundantly clear: the journey towards electric mobility in India is marked by innovation, collaboration, and boundless potential.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

18 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo