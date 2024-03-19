×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance set to issue dollar bonds, say bankers

The non-banking financial company is eyeing to raise approximately $300 million to $500 million through this bond issuance, the bankers disclosed.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indiabulls Housing Finance reports Q2 earnings; profit rises 3% annually to Rs 298 crore
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Image:Indiabulls Housing Finance
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Indiabulls dollar bonds: Indiabulls Housing Finance is gearing up to tap into the international market through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds with a maturity period of three years and three months, according to two merchant bankers.

The non-banking financial company is eyeing to raise approximately $300 million to $500 million through this bond issuance, the bankers disclosed.

To facilitate the process, Indiabulls Housing Finance has enlisted a cohort of renowned institutions, including Barclays, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, Elara Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Nuvama, and UBS, as joint bookrunners for the proposed bond issue.

The funds raised from this endeavour are earmarked for various activities, primarily directed towards onward lending initiatives, as outlined by the bankers.

The move signifies Indiabulls Housing Finance's strategic approach to diversify its funding avenues and capitalise on opportunities in the global financial landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

