Advertisement

Indiabulls dollar bonds: Indiabulls Housing Finance is gearing up to tap into the international market through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds with a maturity period of three years and three months, according to two merchant bankers.

The non-banking financial company is eyeing to raise approximately $300 million to $500 million through this bond issuance, the bankers disclosed.

Advertisement

To facilitate the process, Indiabulls Housing Finance has enlisted a cohort of renowned institutions, including Barclays, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, Elara Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Nuvama, and UBS, as joint bookrunners for the proposed bond issue.

The funds raised from this endeavour are earmarked for various activities, primarily directed towards onward lending initiatives, as outlined by the bankers.

Advertisement

The move signifies Indiabulls Housing Finance's strategic approach to diversify its funding avenues and capitalise on opportunities in the global financial landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)

