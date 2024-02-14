English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Indian Hume Pipe shares surge 17% after securing mega order worth Rs 495 crore

This contract entails the EPC of civil, mechanical, and electrical works for the Pressurised Piped Distribution Network of Varkhede Londhe Irrigation Project.

Business Desk
Indian Hume Pipe Company
Indian Hume Pipe Company | Image:Republic
Indian Hume Pipe Company: The shares of leading concrete and steel pipe manufacturer, Indian Hume Pipe Company (IHP), have surged 15.69 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 272 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. This comes after the company said it secured a significant order worth Rs 495 crore from Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation Jalgaon (Jalgaon Irrigation Project Circle), Maharashtra.

This contract entails the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of civil, mechanical, and electrical works for the Pressurised Piped Distribution Network of Varkhede Londhe Irrigation Project, including its operation and maintenance for five years. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

This major order win underscores IHP's expertise and experience in executing large-scale water infrastructure projects. It strengthens the company's position as a leading player in the EPC segment and reinforces its commitment to contributing to India's infrastructure development goals.

Established in 1926, IHP is a leading manufacturer of concrete and steel pipes, catering to diverse sectors like water supply, irrigation, drainage, power generation, and rail transport. With over 20 factories and a strong track record of successfully executing numerous turnkey pipeline projects, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in product quality, technology adoption, and timely project completion. IHP has also ventured into international markets, having executed projects in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Burma, Malaysia, and Iraq.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

