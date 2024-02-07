Advertisement

Indian investors are favouring long-term bonds in anticipation of a conservative budget, boosting their positions in longer-duration bonds ahead of the federal government's interim budget announcement.

Set to be presented on February 1, the budget for 2024/25 is expected to focus on fiscal prudence without pre-election spending surprises.

Market participants, including funds, insurers, and banks, have increased their exposure to longer-duration bonds in anticipation of the government reducing its fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points (bps) and maintaining gross market borrowings in the range of Rs 15-15.5 lakh crore ($186.47 billion).

Recent bond auctions have exceeded expectations, indicating market optimism about a favourable budget, particularly for long-term bonds. Alok Singh, the group treasury head at CSB Bank, noted that demand for government securities may surpass supply in the upcoming fiscal year.

Foreign investors have also shown interest, purchasing Rs 44,600 crore of government bonds in the last three months, with expectations of continued buying ahead of the inclusion of such bonds in JPMorgan's global bond index in June.

Vikas Goel, managing director at primary dealer PNB Gilts, suggested that any gross borrowing figure above Rs 15.50 lakh crore could temporarily raise yields.

However, the benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield was last at 7.15 per cent, down 3 bps in January, despite a gain of over 20 bps in the 10-year US counterpart.

Foreign banks have net bought bonds worth Rs 75,900 crore since October, while private banks purchased Rs 19,300 crore of notes from the secondary market.

Longer-term investors like insurance companies have also shown interest, net buying Rs 44,400 crore of bonds.

However, state-run banks have net sold bonds worth Rs 30,800 crore, though they remained aggressive bidders in recent primary auctions, particularly for 10-year and 14-year papers.

Conversely, the market remains cautious about shorter-duration securities due to uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.

Despite the central bank's cash infusions via repos, tight liquidity conditions have prevented significant declines in yields for such debt instruments.

(With Reuters Inputs)