Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Indian investors prefer long-term bonds ahead of conservative Budget

Recent bond auctions have exceeded expectations, indicating market optimism about a favourable budget, particularly for long-term bonds.

Business Desk
Bonds
Bonds | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian investors are favouring long-term bonds in anticipation of a conservative budget, boosting their positions in longer-duration bonds ahead of the federal government's interim budget announcement. 

Set to be presented on February 1, the budget for 2024/25 is expected to focus on fiscal prudence without pre-election spending surprises.

Advertisement

Market participants, including funds, insurers, and banks, have increased their exposure to longer-duration bonds in anticipation of the government reducing its fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points (bps) and maintaining gross market borrowings in the range of Rs 15-15.5 lakh crore ($186.47 billion).

Recent bond auctions have exceeded expectations, indicating market optimism about a favourable budget, particularly for long-term bonds. Alok Singh, the group treasury head at CSB Bank, noted that demand for government securities may surpass supply in the upcoming fiscal year.

Advertisement

Foreign investors have also shown interest, purchasing Rs 44,600 crore of government bonds in the last three months, with expectations of continued buying ahead of the inclusion of such bonds in JPMorgan's global bond index in June.

Vikas Goel, managing director at primary dealer PNB Gilts, suggested that any gross borrowing figure above Rs 15.50 lakh crore could temporarily raise yields. 

Advertisement

However, the benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield was last at 7.15 per cent, down 3 bps in January, despite a gain of over 20 bps in the 10-year US counterpart.

Foreign banks have net bought bonds worth Rs 75,900 crore since October, while private banks purchased Rs 19,300 crore of notes from the secondary market. 

Advertisement

Longer-term investors like insurance companies have also shown interest, net buying Rs 44,400 crore of bonds.

However, state-run banks have net sold bonds worth Rs 30,800 crore, though they remained aggressive bidders in recent primary auctions, particularly for 10-year and 14-year papers.

Advertisement

Conversely, the market remains cautious about shorter-duration securities due to uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. 

Despite the central bank's cash infusions via repos, tight liquidity conditions have prevented significant declines in yields for such debt instruments.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos14 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement