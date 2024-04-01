Advertisement

IT sector outlook: European IT sector is witnessing a notable surge in spending despite macroeconomic challenges, brokerage firm HDFC Securities said in a report. The surge is attributed to cost optimisation deals, increasing outsourcing, and heightened activity in engineering research and development (ER&D) services.

The report reinforces Europe's relatively lower reliance on outsourcing compared to the United States, which has helped mitigate the impact of weaker macroeconomic conditions in the region. Particularly noteworthy is the resilience of IT services spending in the UK/Europe, despite lower macro activity, indicating a robust market amidst economic headwinds.

Key insights from industry checks reveal a relative optimism in European banks' technology expenditure compared to their US counterparts. This optimism is driven by factors such as low levels of mergers and acquisitions activity in US banks and expectations of higher capital requirements for large US banks. Additionally, increased offshoring due to budget constraints and talent pool limitations has created opportunities for service providers, particularly in the form of provider-assisted captive setups and subsequent takeovers, HDFC Securities said.

HDFC Securities stresses on potential for Indian IT firms to capitalize on these opportunities in the European market. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stands out as particularly well-positioned to benefit from such opportunities and potentially outperform in the European geography.

The report also highlights the growing trend of outsourcing driving growth in the European IT sector. Tier-1 Indian IT companies, including TCS, along with large global peers, collectively hold a significant share of Europe's IT services spend. Mega deals, fuelled by cost optimisation efforts, have further bolstered growth in the region, with companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and LTTS securing major contracts.

Looking ahead, HDFC Securities predicts continued growth in the European IT services market, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous years. Outsourcing is expected to remain a key driver, fuelled by factors such as access to resources/talent and cost optimisation efforts. TCS, with its high customer satisfaction scores across various service areas, is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position in the European market.

Overall, the report suggests that Indian IT firms are poised to thrive in the European market amid the ongoing surge in spending and the opportunities presented by increased outsourcing and cost optimisation efforts.

